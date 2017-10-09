

CTVNews.ca Staff





A three-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious in a swimming pool in Longueuil, Que. near Montreal.

Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday. The toddler was rushed to Charles-Lemoyne hospital, but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Investigators are now trying to understand the circumstances that led to the young boy's death.