Boy, 3, drowns in Longueuil, Que. swimming pool
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 9:58AM EDT
A three-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious in a swimming pool in Longueuil, Que. near Montreal.
Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday. The toddler was rushed to Charles-Lemoyne hospital, but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead.
Investigators are now trying to understand the circumstances that led to the young boy's death.
