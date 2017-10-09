Body recovered from lake nine days after boat capsized
McGregor Lake is located in Vulcan County approximately 100 km southeast of Calgary. (Goggle Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 7:07PM EDT
VULCAN, Alta. - The body of a man who went missing after the boat he was in capsized on a southern Alberta reservoir has been recovered after a week-long search.
RCMP say the 27-year-old from High River had been out on McGregor Lake, north of Vulcan, on September 30th with three others when the boat flipped in rough conditions.
One of them was able to swim to shore and two others were picked up while swimming by a passing boater.
But the fourth boater -- and the boat -- couldn't be found.
The man's name is not being released.
