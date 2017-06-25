

CTVNews.ca Staff





Pride has been a political event since its very first march, and this year was no exception.

In New York City, several protesters from the group Black Lives Matter brought the parade to a standstill when they staged a sit-in. Police officers were seen handcuffing the demonstrators and escorting them away.

The arrests brought back memories of Toronto Pride last year when Black Lives Matter protesters similarly interrupted the parade with a series of demands. Among that list: that police floats not be included in future parades.

In a controversial vote in January, Pride Toronto heeded the demands and banned police floats and stalls from all future parades.

A group of Toronto Police officers decided to travel to New York to march in the city’s parade – and were there when, again, protesters halted the celebration.

“It was a minor delay of a few minutes and the parade was up and running,” Mike McCormack, president of Toronto Police Association, told CTV News Channel on Sunday.

He said the Toronto officers were greeted with an “outpouring” from the American crowd. Regardless, he says the officers should be allowed to march back in Toronto.

“We shouldn’t have to go to New York,” McCormack said. “We should be doing this at home.”

Members of Black Lives Matter marched in the Toronto parade Sunday. Dressed in all black, the group marched holding raised fists in the air and carried signs. One read: “May we never again need to remind you that WE built this.”

Rodney Diverlus, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto, said the group’s intention to spark a discussion around racism has been overshadowed by the issue of police inclusion.

“We’re too busy focusing on where police are, and yet we haven’t had a conversation on police deaths and anti-black racism,” Diverlus said, adding that the group’s initial nine demands have been “completely lost in the narrative.”

Diverlus said that the New York protest demonstrated that “our police can’t just escape us” and think that they’re “not going to be held accountable.”

“Folks in Black Lives Matter in New York reminded our Toronto Police that no matter where they go, black people will resist them. We know who you are. We know what you’ve done.”

Police inclusion at Pride has become a divisive topic within the LGBTQ community. Some believe that police should be allowed to march in the parade and that the force -- which has a group specifically for queer officers -- has taken major steps in inclusivity. Last June, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders expressed “regrets” about the Toronto bathhouse raids of 1981 that saw some 300 gay men arrested.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marched in the parade Sunday and was asked by reporters about his thoughts on the police debate.

Trudeau responded by referring to a message of inclusivity that Toronto Rev. Brent Hawkes delivered at a Pride service earlier that day.

“I think Reverend Brent Hawkes said it best this morning at the church service, that we should be focusing on how to include as many different people as possible, not talk about excluding,” Trudeau told CP24.

Trudeau added: “But there’s always challenges, there’s always things to talk through.”

Others have argued that the concerns Black Lives Matter has raised about racism are important, and that Pride, which has roots in activism and social justice, is a fitting place to make a statement.

Good to know our "Progressive" PM is participating in an event that #BlackLiveMatter held hostage, & banned police from attending. #PrideTO — Alex Cowan (@AA_Cowan) June 25, 2017

#PrideTO so sad that Toronto police cant participate - ny had issues too - but dealt with it without giving into ultimatums — bebu (@bebu1616) June 25, 2017

Cops on the We Support Our Police balcony are throwing coloured bead necklaces into the appreciative crowd �� #prideTO pic.twitter.com/of8grKZ3Rp — Dan Schaumann (@danschaumann) June 25, 2017

Until we have #Equality we are doomed to fight ⚡️ “Black Lives Matter Toronto members march in the Pride parade”https://t.co/4ufotdLvtw pic.twitter.com/irco0PjzFf — Melissa Knive (@Melietcetera) June 26, 2017

If Black Lives Matter can break all rules & march in Pride Parade despite not registering, why can't Toronto cops march in uniform? #PrideTO — Elisa Hategan (@elisahategan) June 25, 2017

Honoured group Rainbow Railroad marches in parade

Meanwhile, participating in this year’s Toronto parade was 2017 honoured group Rainbow Railroad.

The organization is dedicated to helping persecuted LGBTQ individuals from around the world find safety.

According to Kimahli Powell, the executive director of Rainbow Railroad, the recognition from Pride Toronto is an honour in itself and gives the organization an opportunity to become known to the rest of the world.

“Toronto Pride is one of the largest prides so this is a really remarkable opportunity to spotlight our work,” Powell told CTV News Channel.

According to Powell, the organization hopes that Canada can take more of a leadership role when it comes to welcoming persecuted LGBTQ individuals into the country.