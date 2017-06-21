

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Flanked by two lines of tough-looking bikers clad in leather, a 10-year-old boy made quite the entrance at Harbourside Elementary School in Sydney, N.S. on Wednesday morning.

Wearing a leather vest himself, Xander Rose strolled towards his school’s front doors with an entourage of bikers set on delivering a message: bullying is not okay.

Dozens of bikers from across Nova Scotia heeded a call to action by U.S. children’s advocacy group Defenders of Children to help out the struggling Grade 4 student who has been bullied by classmates for years.

Rose’s mother, Katie Laybolt, said her son has been the target of racial slurs, insults about his looks and even death threats by other students.

She said she reached out to the advocacy organization after repeated complaints to school and community authorities didn’t stop the bullying.

The members of various bike clubs including the Cape Breton Bike Rally and Bay Boys Motorcycle Club, congregated in a grocery store parking lot in Sydney, N.S. early Wednesday morning before riding to Rose’s home to pick him up.

Rose rode on the back of one of the motorcycles, waving to onlookers lining the streets as the large progression, filling up an entire lane, made their way to Harbourside Elementary School.

Once they arrived, the bikers walked the 10-year-old boy from the parking lot to the school’s front doors while watchers applauded, according to video posted online by CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.

Rose appeared relaxed and content as he strode through the parking lot accompanied by his new friends.

One of the bikers involved in organizing the ride, Mike Basso, told CTV Atlantic earlier in the week that Rose will be able to look to the biking community for help whenever he needs it.

“I’m hoping he knows, from now on, if somebody bullies him, he’s got somebody to go to,” Basso said. “He can look on the corner on any street. He’s going to find a leather vest. He’s now one of our brothers.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore

VIDEO: After a year of bullying 10 year old Xander Rose would like to forget. An escort to school he will always remember. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/fgQ55ouBNo — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) June 21, 2017