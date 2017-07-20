Banff's Sunshine Village clearing out guests as crews tackle nearby wildfire
A haze of smoke from Alberta and British Columbia forest fires hangs over farmer Grant Bird as he collects hay bales near Cremona, Alta., Monday, July 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 3:39PM EDT
CALGARY - A popular Rocky Mountain resort in Banff National Park is being cleared of guests so that crews can fight a wildfire raging in the nearby backcountry.
Sunshine Village, a ski hill on the Alberta-B.C. boundary that offers summer hiking, is about 2 1/2 kilometres from the flames.
Sunshine spokeswoman Kendra Scurfield says about 150 people are staying at the resort's hotel and they'll have to leave by midday Friday.
Rick Kubian with Parks Canada says firefighters are going to be using the property as a staging area to fight the blaze, which is spreading further into remote and rugged terrain.
He says the area will be busy with heavy equipment and helicopters and the air could get more smoky, so it's safer if there are no guests around.
The Verdant Creek wildfire has spread over about 25 to 30 square kilometres in Kootenay National Park and Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park in British Columbia on the Alberta boundary.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man charged after puppy found in Toronto shopping centre trash can
- Young child seriously injured after being struck by farming equipment
- Police seek woman who they say may have played role in quadruple homicide
- Egyptian who claimed refugee status loses legal fight over terrorist branding
- Banff's Sunshine Village clearing out guests as crews tackle nearby wildfire