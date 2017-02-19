

Nick Wells, CTVNews.ca





A B.C. woman is speaking out against Air Canada's policy on transporting certain types of dogs, after her pit bull-cross got stuck in Calgary after a medical procedure.

Robyn Larocque, who lives in Highlands, near Victoria, B.C., said she flew her cancer-stricken dog, Cheech, to Calgary for radiation therapy on the recommendation of the veterinarian.

After the dog's cancer was deemed terminal, she looked to bring her pet home this weekend, only to find out Air Canada bans brachycephalic, also known as snub-nose, dog breeds from flying.

"The problem is that Air Canada thinks they know better than the vets," she told CTV Vancouver Island.

Snub-nose dog breeds range from pit bulls to Boston terriers.

An Air Canada spokesperson said the airline made its decision in 2015, based on research and testing. The spokesperson said snub-nose dog breeds are prone to breathing difficulties during air travel.

"These breeds are prone to experiencing breathing difficulties especially during air travel, making it distressing and potentially harmful to them, and our decision was made solely out of concern for the safety of these animals," Air Canada said in an email.

However, Larocque said her dog was cleared to fly by its veterinarian and the delay is costing her the little time she has left with her pet.

"To be alone for an extra 72 hours in a facility, hundreds and hundreds of kilometres away from us , that’s not where he needs to be when he’s as sick as he is," she said.

Several American airlines have a ban similar to Air Canada’s.

Larocque had flown her dog out to Alberta on WestJet, but their cargo desk is closed on weekends, leaving her stranded in her attempts to bring Cheech home.

She said she wants Air Canada to enact a policy that transports pets on a case-by-case basis.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island's Yvonne Raymond