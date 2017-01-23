B.C. girl who was subject of Amber Alert located with mother in U.S.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 5:40PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 9:04PM EST
A nine-year-old British Columbia girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in the U.S. has been located with her mother.
Police in Bellingham, Wash., say that they found Makayla Estrada-Weber and her mother Wilma Estrada at a local church on Monday.
Vancouver-area police had issued a press release stating that the girl had been abducted by her mother during a custody visit.
@BellinghamPD have child from #newwest abduction case safely in their care. Thank-you for your help! Our investigation is on-going.— New West Police (@NewWestPD) January 24, 2017
