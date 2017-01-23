

CTVNews.ca Staff





A nine-year-old British Columbia girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in the U.S. has been located with her mother.

Police in Bellingham, Wash., say that they found Makayla Estrada-Weber and her mother Wilma Estrada at a local church on Monday.

Vancouver-area police had issued a press release stating that the girl had been abducted by her mother during a custody visit.