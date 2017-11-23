

Jonathan Forani, Special to CTVNews.ca





The B.C. dogwalker who was found alive after spending two nights lost in the Coquitlam backcountry is recovering following her rescue by helicopter.

Annette Poitras, 56, was hiking with three dogs on Monday, when she fell because of what rescue workers deemed poor footwear and slippery conditions.

Her family told CTV Vancouver that Poitras has no broken bones and is in good spirits, but is weak and sore from the fall that prevented her from hiking to safety Monday.

The three dogs -- a border collie named Chloe, a puggle named Bubba and a boxer named Roxy -- are in good condition, according to The Coquitlam Search and Rescue team, which tweeted a photo of Bubba the puggle Wednesday evening, writing "Bubba came by to thank us!"

Poitras and the trio of dogs were on a routine hike when one of the dogs "bolted," according to Coquitlam Search and Rescue. Poitras followed the dog off-trail, where she fell and hurt her back and side. Because she was unable to hike to safety, Poitras huddled together with the three dogs in a marshy basin near Burke Mountain.

After two days of searching, rescue teams found Poitras after "sound sweeping" the area by crews systematically yelling and blowing whistles as they moved through.

"At the end of one of those segments, they heard her replying and they heard the dogs barking joyfully," Michael Coyle, manager of Coquitlam Search and Rescue told CTV News Channel. "She was very chatty and very happy to see the searchers, but very wet and in a lot of stress from being out in the cold that long."

Her husband, Marcel Poitras, spoke with CTV Vancouver about the stunning rescue, saying he had a kind of premonition that morning.

"Today I woke up and there was no question. She was coming home today," he said. "I couldn't breathe. It was just amazing."

Now that Poitras is in hospital recovering, details are emerging about the long cold hours spent in the Coquitlam backcountry awaiting rescue.

"She knew they were out there, but she had lost her cellphone when she fell probably about 5 o'clock Monday night," her husband told CTV Vancouver. "Yesterday just before she was found, she didn't know what time it was. Her thoughts were, 'I'm spending another night out here.'"

Poitras will continue receiving treatment in hospital at least until Friday, he said.

Coquitlam mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook Wednesday to thank the search and rescue crew members who spent two days searching for Poitras.

"These are volunteers, first and foremost -- people who put their lives on hold when others’ lives are at stake," he wrote. "On behalf of our community, thank you. And on behalf of victims who face long nights outside in the rain, thank you."

According to Coquitlam Search and Rescue, 300 volunteer searchers from across B.C. helped in the two-day search and rescue effort.

With files from CTV Vancouver