

CTVNews.ca Staff





A cremation urn is back with its rightful family after it turned up on Big Glace Bay beach in Nova Scotia.

Sources told CTV Atlantic that it was lost after an ash scattering went awry. The family had been planning to spread the ashes from a boat into the ocean but dropped the urn in the water.

Sometime later it made its way back to shore.

“My step dad was walking and the urn actually hit his foot. Then he looked down and picked it up,” Kayla McIsaac told CTV Atlantic.

What he picked up was a surprise to all.

“When he picked it up we thought it was a vase. We were looking at it and noticed it was an urn,” said McIsaac.

After cleaning off the urn, McIsaac told CTV Atlantic she posted a picture to Facebook looking for the owner before handing it over to the authorities.

The post has been shared more than 900 times.

“There were people that were very interested to know what happened with the story. There were some people that thought the urn should have stayed where it was at. There were also people who thought we did the right thing,” she said.

Police were also stunned by the family’s unlikely discovery.

“They’ve never gotten a call about an urn on the beach before,” said McIsaac. “He said we made their Sunday interesting.”

The urn has now been returned to the rightful family.

“I felt great that we found it. It’s been very overwhelming. I can’t imagine how they feel, losing a loved one in the ocean and not know if they’d be able to find them,” said McIsaac.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore