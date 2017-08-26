

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Two people were arrested at dueling demonstrations in London, Ont. where anti-Islam protesters faced off against a larger contingent of anti-hate groups.

About 500 people gathered outside of London City Hall for the protest, and police were on hand in case violence broke out.

A man and a woman were arrested at the rally. One was charged with assault for allegedly punching a counter-demonstrator, the other was charged with breach of the peace.

Police said most in attendance were non-violent.

Patriots of Canada Against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA) organized a rally called “We value our culture #FreedomRally.” Other far-right groups -- including one called the Three Per Cent -- joined the protest with some wearing camouflage and helmets.

Anti-Muslim protesters shared their views and quoted passages of the Quran, the central religious text of Islam. One demonstrator called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “Muslim apologist” for his support of religious freedoms and gender equality.

That faction was outnumbered by counter-demonstrators who gathered in support of diversity and religious tolerance.

One group called “People for Peace, London Ontario” denounced “xenophobic groups in and around London, all spewing hate, who are gathering to try to spread their messages of intolerance and Islamophobia,” on its Facebook page.

London Mayor Matt Brown and NDP MPP Teresa Armstrong attended the demonstrations. Brown said he usually would not insert himself into a protest, but he felt it was necessary in this case.

“Given the context of where we find ourselves in this situation, and what is happening across North America, it is really important for this other rally to come together and express positive things like love, acceptance, and inclusion. That is exactly what we are seeing today,” he said.

Brown held up the larger number of anti-hate protesters as proof that London is an inclusive city that values diversity.

“Londoners don’t stand for hate. (They) don’t stand for racism. And that is what we are seeing here today.”

With files from CTV London