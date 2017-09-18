

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A 41-year-old man who was the subject of an Amber Alert involving his six-year-old boy has been charged in the slaying of the child's mother.

The suspect was charged today with second-degree murder at the courthouse in Saint-Jerome, Que., north of Montreal.

The suspect remains in hospital in Ottawa, putting plans to transfer him into Quebec provincial police custody on hold.

The boy vanished from Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal, last Thursday and he and his father were stopped by police in eastern Ontario nearly 24 hours later.

Police issued an Amber Alert after the boy's mother, also 41, was found dead inside a Saint-Eustache home the same day the youngster went missing.

