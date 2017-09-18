Amber Alert suspect charged with killing boy's mother
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 18, 2017 1:33PM EDT
MONTREAL - A 41-year-old man who was the subject of an Amber Alert involving his six-year-old boy has been charged in the slaying of the child's mother.
The suspect was charged today with second-degree murder at the courthouse in Saint-Jerome, Que., north of Montreal.
The suspect remains in hospital in Ottawa, putting plans to transfer him into Quebec provincial police custody on hold.
The boy vanished from Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal, last Thursday and he and his father were stopped by police in eastern Ontario nearly 24 hours later.
Police issued an Amber Alert after the boy's mother, also 41, was found dead inside a Saint-Eustache home the same day the youngster went missing.
More coming.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Charges to be laid in Canada involving fentanyl shipments from China: RCMP
- Food bank visits in Toronto back to recession levels: report
- Suspect wounded after shooting with police in N.S. village
- Lawyers urge suspended sentence for Calgary woman who faked cancer diagnosis
- Guitars for Vets: Making music the medicine for Canadian veterans with PTSD