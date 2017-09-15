

The Canadian Press





ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alta. -- An Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl from the Bighorn reserve has been cancelled after she was found safe and unharmed.

Mounties in Rocky Mountain House, Alta., say their colleagues in nearby Sylvan Lake found the girl in a vehicle within a few hours of the alert being issued.

They say no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier on Friday night, they issued the alert saying the girl had been reported abducted.

They said the girl was believed to be in the company of her 35-year-old aunt and possibly a 33-year-old male companion.