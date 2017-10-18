

The Canadian Press





Officials say a volunteer firefighter from southeastern Alberta died on Tuesday in the battle against a fierce grass fire driven into Saskatchewan by strong winds.

A release from Cypress County says James Hargrave of the Walsh fire station died in the line of duty.

RCMP say Cypress County firefighters were assisting Saskatchewan crews when there was a crash involving a water truck and a pickup truck south of Burstall, Sask.

Hargrave, who was 34, was alone in the water truck and died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was not badly hurt.

However, two men were seriously injured fighting a wildfire near Tompkins, Sask.

The wind-whipped grass fires forced the evacuation of several towns and hamlets.