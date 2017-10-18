Alberta firefighter dies battling wildfire that threatened communities
Smoke over the town of Burstall from a wildfire. (JACKIE PENNY)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 2:19PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017 4:57PM EDT
Officials say a volunteer firefighter from southeastern Alberta died on Tuesday in the battle against a fierce grass fire driven into Saskatchewan by strong winds.
A release from Cypress County says James Hargrave of the Walsh fire station died in the line of duty.
RCMP say Cypress County firefighters were assisting Saskatchewan crews when there was a crash involving a water truck and a pickup truck south of Burstall, Sask.
Hargrave, who was 34, was alone in the water truck and died at the scene.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck was not badly hurt.
However, two men were seriously injured fighting a wildfire near Tompkins, Sask.
The wind-whipped grass fires forced the evacuation of several towns and hamlets.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Indigenous leaders praise Gord Downie as friend, ally on reconciliation
- 'Hopefully we've got control:' Evacuations, road closure in Crowsnest Pass fire
- Marco Muzzo eligible for unescorted temporary absences from prison
- $500,000 in collectible coins and banknotes stolen from man's car
- Suicidal motorist who injured woman gets sentence cut in half