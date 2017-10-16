Accused Lindhout hostage-taker says he was coerced into helping kidnappers
Ali Omar Ader is shown in court in an artist's sketch. A man charged with taking journalist Amanda Lindhout hostage in Somalia is slated to face trial by judge alone next October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Banning
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 1:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 3:53PM EDT
OTTAWA -- One of the men accused of kidnapping Amanda Lindhout says he was forced to travel to a house outside Mogadishu where she was being held in August 2008.
Testifying today in Ontario Superior Court, Ali Omar Ader said he had no role in planning to seize Lindhout, who was working as a journalist in Somalia.
Ader said he was suddenly approached by men who told him to accompany them, or else he would die.
Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge of hostage-taking for his alleged role as a negotiator and translator.
Lindhout, a native of Red Deer, Alta., and Australian photographer Nigel Brennan were abducted by armed men while working on a story, the beginning of 15 months in captivity.
Both were freed in November 2009.
