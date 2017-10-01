Accused in Amanda Lindhout's kidnapping faces trial 9 years later
An image of Ali Omar Ader is projected on a screen at RCMP headquarters during a press conference in Ottawa about his arrest for the kidnapping of Canadian journalist Amanda Lindhout, Friday, June 12, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 7:50AM EDT
OTTAWA - More than nine years after journalist Amanda Lindhout was taken hostage in Somalia, a man will face trial Monday in an Ottawa courtroom.
Three weeks have been set aside for the Ontario Superior Court trial of Ali Omar Ader, to be heard without a jury.
Lindhout and photographer Nigel Brennan were grabbed by masked gunmen near strife-ridden Mogadishu in August 2008. Both were released on Nov. 25, 2009.
Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, faces a criminal charge of hostage-taking for his alleged role as a negotiator.
He was arrested by the RCMP in Ottawa in June 2015. It emerged during pre-trial motions last spring that the Mounties had lured Ader to Canada through an elaborate scheme to sign a purported book-publishing deal.
The Crown opted for a direct indictment in the case, meaning there was no preliminary inquiry.
