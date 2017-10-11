4.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Vancouver Island
No injuries or damage have been reported.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 10:53AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 11, 2017 11:42AM EDT
TOFINO, B.C. -- Officials say a small earthquake has struck off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
The United States Geological Survey says the 4.5-magnitude quake struck at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday.
The tremor's epicentre was recorded about 170 kilometres west of Tofino at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Emergency Info BC said in a tweet that the earthquake did not pose any threat.
NO THREAT TO BC.— Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) October 11, 2017
4.5 earthquake,169 km WSW from Tofino, BC. 2017-10-11 02:26, depth 10kmhttps://t.co/MD4nziNbbb
