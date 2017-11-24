WestJet launches new regional air service in Western Canada
A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, February 3, 2014. WestJet Airlines says it will use low fares to compete with new discount rival NewLeaf but its "ancillary revenue" will come only from extra fees that it thinks will "add value" for its guests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 2:19PM EST
CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSX:WJA) has introduced a new regional air service in Western Canada operating under a capacity purchase agreement with B.C.-based Pacific Coastal Airlines Ltd.
WestJet Link will connect the Alberta communities of Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat and the B.C. communities of Cranbrook and Prince George to WestJet's network hub at the YYC Calgary International Airport.
All WestJet Link flights will be operated by Pacific Coastal using its fleet of 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft, the airline said.
Pacific Coastal's aircraft will be painted in WestJet colours.
