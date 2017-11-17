

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Tragically Hip invested into the Order of Canada, why gas prices fall slowly, how NAFTA affects Indiana, and watching the Earth breathe. Plus, a new approach in Iraq.

1. Hip hip hurray: The Tragically Hip were among those who received the Order of Canada today (the late Gord Downie got the honour last June before his death) along with: Who is, Alex Trebek?

2. Perennial question: Why do gas prices seem to go up at the first whisper of climbing oil prices, but don’t fall nearly as fast when barrels of oil sell for less?

3. Make America trade again: A new W5 report airing this weekend looks at how the hometown of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence may have the most to lose if America cancels NAFTA.

4. Making history: Queen Elizabeth II has approved the appointment of the first woman as Black Rod, the House of Lords official who is instrumental in the state opening of Britain's Parliament.

5. Watch the Earth ‘breathe’: NASA has unveiled a data visualization that captures 20 years of changing seasons on our planet.

And… ICYMI:

Canadian troops have begun training the Iraqi army on the threat of improvised explosive devices, and have updated their Royal Canadian Air Force contributions to Operation Impact.