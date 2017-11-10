

CTVNews.ca Staff





The ethics commissioner is investigating Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s sponsorship of Bill C-27, disgraced comedian Louis C.K. admitted that sexual allegations against him are true, and the federal government unveiled the first details in its cannabis taxation plan. Plus, why Toronto’s first blast of snow was a particularly cold day for a Lamborghini owner.

1. Bill Morneau: Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson is investigating Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s sponsorship of Bill C-27, CTV News has learned.

2. Stunning confession: Comedian Louis C.K. said he’ll step back and “take a long time to listen” after admitting that sexual harassment claims made against him by five women “are true.”

3. Missing students: Two Chinese international students who went missing in downtown Toronto are believed to be victims of a scam intended to extort money from their families abroad, Toronto police said.

4. Pricing pot: The federal government released its tax proposal for marijuana: a $1-per-gram excise tax on marijuana or 10 per cent of the final retail price, whichever is higher.

5. Iced out: Toronto got its first taste of winter weather late Thursday, and slippery roads caused a Lamborghini to crash into a sidewalk early Friday.

And … ICYMI:

Far from the sprawling grasslands of Africa, a large cheetah-like cat was spotted roaming the streets of a Pennsylvania city. When officers arrived, they identified the animal as an African serval – a feline that could sell for $20,000 to $30,000 on the black market.