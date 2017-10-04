

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with the survivors of the shooting attack in Las Vegas, as investigators continue to try to figure out a motive for the deadly attack.

1. Vegas aftermath: The girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunman has arrived back in the U.S., where police and law enforcement officials are expected to interview her. U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet survivors of the attack.

2. Attacker order: A Somali refugee accused in a series of brazen attacks in Edmonton was jailed in the U.S. in 2011 and ordered to be deported back to his home country.

3. Indigenous concerns: Indigenous leaders got an opportunity to share their biggest concerns with Canada's premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, including pleas for runways, ports and broadband internet access to the North.

4. Failing grade: Canada's environment commissioner says the federal government is nowhere near ready for massive storms, more frequent floods and fires that are expected to result from climate change.

5. Screen free: A Halifax cafe's new policy declaring itself screen free after 5 p.m. has sparked a caffeine-fuelled backlash.