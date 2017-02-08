







Here’s our daily cheat sheet to keep you on top of the news this Wednesday: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confers with European allies about dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration; Statistics Canada releases its first batch of data from the 2016 census; another 22 asylum seekers crossed a stretch of cold wilderness between North Dakota and Manitoba; the federal government says it will provide $372.5 million in loans to Bombardier; and a lawyer says the deadline for the federal inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls is unrealistic.

Plus, for “Dream Big Wednesday,” CTVNews.ca writer Angela Mulholland shares her experience integrating into another culture when travelling for an extended period of time.

1. Trump talk: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been talking to his European counterparts about the best way to engage with the unpredictable U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as talks between Canadian cabinet members and Trump officials continue.

2. Census: The long-awaited first batch of results from the 2016 census comes out today. Wednesday's data, which is one of seven scheduled releases from Statistics Canada, will focus on population and dwellings.

3. Crossing into Manitoba: Another 22 asylum seekers crossed a stretch of cold wilderness between North Dakota and Manitoba over the weekend, bringing the number of refugees crossing since Jan. 1 to 61.

4. Multi-million loans: The federal government says it will provide $372.5 million in interest-free loans to bolster the struggling transportation giant Bombardier. The money will be handed out in installments over four years.

5. Deadline unrealistic: A Mi'kmaq lawyer says the interim report deadline for the federal inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls is unrealistic. Pam Palmater, the chair of indigenous governance at Ryerson University, says the inquiry is taking too long to hold hearings with families of victims.

And one more thing for Dream Big Wednesday... It’s been five months since CTVNews.ca’s Angela Mulholland and her family sold their house, packed away all their belongings, left Canada, and headed to Europe. Today she shares her thoughts on integrating into a different culture when spending such a long time abroad.