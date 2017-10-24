

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Child benefit raise: Officials tell CTV News that the federal government's economic update today, is expected to include an increase in payments to families receiving the Canada child benefit.

2. Gastric band complications: More Canadian patients are having gastric bands removed due to complications, at increased cost to the public health care system.

3. Byelection success: The federal Liberals can claim a byelection upset, winning a seat in Quebec that the party hasn't held since 1980. In Alberta, the Conservatives easily held on to Rona Ambrose's former seat.

4. Bill 62: Quebec's justice minister is set to discuss enforcement of Bill 62, which prevents anyone from providing or receiving public services with their faces covered.

5. Camping trailer: An Alberta man has managed to pay off more than $85,000 of debt by spending nearly four years living in a camping trailer parked on Calgary streets.