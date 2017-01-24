

CTVNews.ca Staff





Get caught up on the news with our daily list of five need-to-know stories: A trade deal between Canada and the EU clears a major hurdle; a spokesperson for Donald Trump says the president will meet Justin Trudeau within the next 30 days; a Calgary mother has been found criminally negligent in the death of her son; the nominees for the 2017 Oscars are announced; and Health Canada issues a warning for a popular class of antibiotics that have rare, but serious side effects.

1. CETA: A free trade agreement between Canada and the European Union is one step closer to being ratified after members of the EU’s parliament backed the deal early this morning. CETA is expected to be ratified next month.

2. Talking NAFTA: A spokesman for U.S. President Donald Trump says the new commander-in-chief will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, within the next 30 days, to talk about the North American Free Trade Agreement. The announcement came on the same day the new administration announced it would withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

3. Guilty: A Calgary mother has been found criminally negligent in the death of her son. Tamara Lovett treated her son with holistic remedies before he died from a strep infection.

4. Oscars: The nominees for the upcoming Academy Awards will be announced today. After two consecutive years of all-white acting nominees, diversity is expected to emerge as one of the main themes at the Oscars in 2017.

5. Side effects: Health Canada says fluoroquinolones, a class of antibiotics, is linked to persistent and disabling side-effects in rare cases. Fluoroquinolones are used to treat bacterial infections, including respiratory and urinary tract infections.