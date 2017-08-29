

CTVNews.ca Staff





We've got the latest details on the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, with CTV News reporting live from the Texan city as it looks to recover from historic flooding. In health-related news, we take a look at some good news for those who enjoy their fatty foods, in moderation.

1. Moderate consumption: A new global study has found that consuming moderate amounts of fat appears to reduce the risk of premature death.

2. PM splits file: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau split the Indigenous file between two ministers, as part of a cabinet shuffle which saw two rookie MPs promoted to the front bench.

3. North Korean first: For the first time, North Korea fired a missile over Japan, sparking emergency broadcasts on the island of Hokkaido.

4. Harvey damage: Officials say they expect the death toll from Hurricane Harvey to climb once the floodwaters recede, but ultimately remain concerned the storm will come back later this week to hammer Houston.

5. Gown giveaway: A Winnipeg woman gave away a free wedding gown, after her own wedding was cancelled in March. The $1,300 dress was given to a woman who shared her story of turning her life around.