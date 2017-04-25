

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here are the 5 stories you need to know this Tuesday morning: The U.S. says it will impose duties of up to 24 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber; North Korea holds live-fire drills to celebrate a military anniversary; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reveals that his deceased brother, Michel, once faced marijuana-related charges; Halifax councillors debate how the city’s controversial founder ought to be remembered; and a painting by Maud Lewis sets a record 50 years after her death.

1. Softwood showdown: The United States Department of Commerce says it will impose countervailing duties of up to 24 per cent on Canadian softwood. Canadian officials hit back, saying they would defend Canada's lumber industry. Here’s a look at what’s driving the trade dispute.

2. Tensions continue: South Korean officials say North Korea held a major live-fire exercise to mark the anniversary of the founding of its military today. The drills come amid ongoing tensions between North Korea and the United States.

3. Michel Trudeau: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revealed that his younger brother, Michel, was able to avoid a criminal record after being caught with marijuana - thanks to his father’s connections. Michel died in 1998, after being caught in an avalanche in the interior of British Columbia.

4. Controversial founder: Halifax city council will debate a motion today, that could change how the city remembers its founder. Edward Cornwallis is seen by some as a brave leader and by others as the commander of a bloody campaign to exterminate the Mi'kmaq.

5. Maud Lewis: A painting by Nova Scotia artist Maud Lewis is setting price records 50 years after her death. Lewis’ artwork, "Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fishermen, Bay View, N.S.," was discovered in March, in the donation bin of a Kitchener-area thrift shop.