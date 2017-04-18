

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here are five stories to get you caught up on the news of the day: Britain’s prime minister seeks early election; all three levels of government meet to discuss Toronto’s hot housing market; the federal government says it’s marijuana bill will not include amnesty for those with past convictions; U.S. Vice-President Pence visits Japan; and a Canadian-made satellite is launched to the International Space Station.

1. Election called: British Prime Minster Theresa May has announced she is seeking a general election for June 8. May took office last July.

2. Real estate talk: Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is set to meet with his Ontario counterpart and Toronto Mayor John Tory today, to discuss ways of cooling the city’s red-hot housing market. The cost of a detached home in Toronto soared to a new record high of almost $1.6 million in March, a 33 per cent climb over prices last year.

3. No amnesty: Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the federal government’s plan to legalize recreational marijuana will not provide amnesty for those with past pot convictions. The government is also stressing that there will not be a lax law enforcement period until legalization in mid-2018.

4. U.S.-North Korea tensions: U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence is in Japan as part of a trip aimed at defusing tensions with North Korea. China, meanwhile, is pushing for a diplomatic resolution to the standoff.

5. Alberta-made satellite launching: A satellite made by University of Alberta students is set to be launched to the International Space Station today. The CubeSat is intended to help study solar flares and provide researchers with a better understanding of the phenomenon.