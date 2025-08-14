Trump wants Putin and Zelenskyy to meet in Alaska

In this combination of file photos, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, are seen at the Elysee Palace, Dec. 7, 2024 in Paris, and Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a Technology Forum in Moscow on Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right, File)