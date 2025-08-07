Russia-Ukraine War

Putin hopes to travel overseas to meet Trump despite arrest warrant for war crimes

By The Associated Press

Published

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shake hands during their meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.