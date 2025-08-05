ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

NATO to coordinate regular and large-scale arm deliveries to Ukraine. Most will be bought from U.S.

By The Associated Press

Published

Emergency workers inspect a damaged car close to the multi-storey residential house that was ruined by a Russian missile Thursday night, killing 31 civilians including five children, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.