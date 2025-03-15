ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump signs a bill funding the government for 6 months, avoiding a shutdown

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump signs a document in the Oval Office at the White House, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.