World

Teenager detained after 2 killed in a knife attack at shopping centre in Czech Republic

By The Associated Press

Published

Police officers stand guard in a shopping area in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, at the site where two women have died in a knife attack, Thursday, Feb 20, 2025. (Josef Costarek/CTK via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.