ADVERTISEMENT

World

Senior FBI official who resisted Trump administration demands has been pushed out, AP sources say

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The seal of The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen on the Headquarters in Washington, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.