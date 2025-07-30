ADVERTISEMENT

World

Radioactive wasp nest found at site where U.S. once made nuclear bombs

By The Associated Press

Published

Radioactive waste sealed in large stainless steel canisters is stored under five feet of concrete in a storage building at the Savannah River Site, near Aiken, S.C., Nov. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)


















