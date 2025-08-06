World

Man accused of killing grandparents said ‘God told him to,’ affidavit says

By CNN

Published

Jeremyah Campbell, 22, was arrested and charged with the murder of his grandparents — the Rev. George White, 83, and Mary White, 81. (WESH via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.