World

Indonesian leader pledges to revoke lawmakers’ perks after protests leave 6 dead

By The Associated Press

Published

Protesters throw rocks at the police during a protest against lavish allowances given to parliament members, outside the parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.