ADVERTISEMENT

World

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson due for early release after U.K. judge’s decision

By The Associated Press

Published

Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right EDL "English Defence League" group arrives for an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Oct. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.