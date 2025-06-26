ADVERTISEMENT

World

Double-decker bus carrying students plunges into English river in ‘terrifying’ crash

By The Associated Press

Published

A double-decker bus carrying high school students after it came off the road and plunged into a river, in Eastleigh, England, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)


















Politics
Climate & Environment
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.