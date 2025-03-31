ADVERTISEMENT

World

Britain’s 2nd-largest city declares ‘major incident’ as tons of uncollected garbage left on streets

By CNN

Published

A large pile of garbage is seen in Birmingham, England on March 24. Phil Noble/Reuters via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.