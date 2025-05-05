ADVERTISEMENT

World

Anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany sues after spy agency labels it an extremist party

By The Associated Press

Published

Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), speaks during the election party at the party's headquarters in Berlin Germany, Feb. 23, 2025. (Soeren Stache/DPA via AP, Pool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.