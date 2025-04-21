ADVERTISEMENT

World

Abortions are resuming at a Wyoming clinic after judge suspends laws

By The Associated Press

Published

Julie Burkhart, founder and president of Wellspring Health Access, Wyoming's only abortion clinic, is seen in a procedure room in the clinic Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Casper, Wyo. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.