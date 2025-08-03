World

2 men charged after being linked to a suspect in the killings of 4 relatives of an abandoned infant

By The Associated Press

Published

Vehicles are seen being taken by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Lake County, Tennessee on July 30, 2025, near the area where four family member were found dead. (WHBQ via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.