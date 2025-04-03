ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Government investment in Park Community Centre to create new child-care facility

By Kayla Rosen

Published

The City of Brandon has been struggling to find the money needed to renovate the community centre. (File photo.)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.