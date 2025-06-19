ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Family still searching 17 years after Jennifer Catcheway’s disappearance

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Bernice and Wilfred Catcheway share their 17-year journey searching for their daughter, missing since her 18th birthday.


















