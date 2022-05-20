This three-month-old giraffe is now walking freely on her own after a successful one-of-a-kind orthotic leg brace treatment.

The calf, named Msituni, was born with a hyperextension of the carpi, which caused her front legs to bend improperly, making it difficult for her to stand and walk.

Custom braces were designed for Msituni's legs to correct the position of her legs and possibly increase her life expectancy.

"Without these lifesaving braces to provide support, the position of her legs would have become increasingly more painful and progressed to a point she would not have been able to overcome," said San Diego Zoo Safari Park senior veterinarian, Matt Kinney.

