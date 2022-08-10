Advertisement
Watch as a small plane crash-lands on a California freeway; no injuries
Published Wednesday, August 10, 2022 12:39PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 10, 2022 1:19PM EDT
Dashcam video has captured the moment a small plane made a dramatic emergency landing on a California freeway amid traffic.
The video, recorded by Edward Pajaro, shows the single-engine plane burst into flames after it hit the ground and lost control on the 91 Freeway eastbound in Corona.
Both the pilot and passenger in the plane survived the dramatic crash.
