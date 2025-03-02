ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Norwegian forward Ola Brynhildsen shows promise in MLS debut for Toronto FC

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC defender Henry Wingo, left, and Orlando City forward Iván Angulo, right, fight for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kevin Kolczynski


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.