ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Nathan Lukes’ 3-run homer helps the Blue Jays avoid a sweep with a 9-8 win over the Orioles

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes (38) rounds the bases past Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, left, after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Baltimore. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.