ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Ontario child-care fees could rise without new federal funding: provincial minister

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Published

Paul Calandra, Ontario Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing, attends a news conference at Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Thursday December 12, 2024. Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra is warning that unless the next federal government does not increase funding for the $10-a-day child-care program, the fees parents pay will rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.