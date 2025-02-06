ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Veteran Toronto police appeals misconduct decision, demotion after tribunal found she interfered in crash investigation involving nephew

By Codi Wilson

Published

Toronto police Insp. Joyce Schertzer has filed an appeal of a tribunal ruling that saw her demoted for her interference in a collision probe involving her nephe


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.