ADVERTISEMENT

Local

2 firefighters sent to hospital after 3-alarm fire at home in Cabbagetown

By Codi Wilson

Published

Two firefighters were injured following a three-alarm fire at a home in Cabbagetown on Monday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.